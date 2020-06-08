Century 21 Platinum Realty in Edmonton recently hosted a Lip Sync Contest to bring some cheer during these unusual times. Contestants created their best and most hilarious lip sync of their favourite song for a chance to win $1,000 to go towards their bills, rent or groceries.

The first 40 entries also received a $25 grocery gift card. Props, costumes, make-up and crazy hairdos were all used to help make the contestants’ videos stand out. Patricia Lan claimed first place with her COVID-19-themed lip sync of Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gees.

“With the pandemic going on in the world, we thought it would be a fun distraction to curb our neighbours’ COVID-19 cabin fever, to share some laughs and to help support our community members,” says sales rep John D. Stobbe.