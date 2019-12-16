Five Century 21 offices took part in Drop Zone events across the country to raise money for Easter Seals Canada. Previously REM reported that four team members from Century 21 Bachman & Associates in Winnipeg took part in the event.

Sharon Clark, a sales rep at Century 21 Dome in Regina, rappelled down 24 storeys of the McCallum Hill Centre. It was her third time participating in the event and she raised $3,150.

In Surrey, B.C., Mir Khan rappelled down a 20-storey building and raised $1,200. In Toronto, Lisa Fedele, Nancy Payne, Debbie Bekker-Fawcett, Jeffrey Hewson and Sylvia Karlos from Century 21 Heritage group raised $8,000. And in Halifax, Tom Madgett of Century 21 Trident Realty rappelled down a 23-storey building. This was the brokerage’s fourth year of participation. It has raised more than $25,000 for Camp Tidnish in the Easter Seals Kids to Camp program.