The former Century 21 Multi-Services Inc. in Gatineau, Que. has merged with Century 21 Élite.

Sebastien Bonnerot and Rachel Viau opened Century 21 Élite in 2015. They started off with four agents and have grown to a team of 20 agents. The merger adds another 16 agents to the team. Century 21 Élite’s main office is in Cantley and it now has a second office in Hull.

“Change is always something we have embraced. This merger has given us the momentum to rebrand, push our boundaries and become a powerhouse in Quebec. Our focus is on training our agents and building a strong team. We are hoping to have five to 10 more agents join our team by the end of 2019,” says Bonnerot.

“I have been with Century 21 for 19 years and I am looking forward to joining Century 21 Élite with my agents,” says Gilbert Brisson, former owner of Century 21 Multi-Services. “I am sure our agents and clients will be in good hands. I know Rachel and Seb will continue to deliver the gold standard as they take over in Hull and Maniwaki.”