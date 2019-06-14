Recently agents from Century 21 Millennium and local Brampton, Ont. companies came together for the Brampton Celebrity Hockey Classic in support of Easter Seals. The event raised $80,000, which will send more than 30 kids to Easter Seals camps. The brokerage raised $15,000 by itself. More that 150 people attended the event.

Eight companies were in the fundraiser, which featured some former NHL stars including Wendel Clark and Shayne Corson.

Century 21 Millennium manager Trevor Evans says the brokerage was thrilled to surpass its goal of sending six kids to camp.