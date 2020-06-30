Century 21 Millennium’s offices in Collingwood, Thornbury and Wasaga Beach, Ont. joined the Hike or Bike for Hospice as the title sponsor and entered a team in early March to help raise money for the Hospice Georgian Triangle. It had recently been approved to expand, increasing its funding needs, but then because of COVID-19, it had to change the in-person fundraising event into a virtual one.

Participants hiked or biked on their own or with their household, following social distancing rules to keep themselves and neighbours safe. The goal was to raise $80,000, but thanks to the community’s relentless support they collected $111,397 – the most the event has ever raised since its creation.

The C21 team was the top fundraising team, donating $17,310, and it won a $1,000 gift card to a local ski/snowboard retailer. The team plans to use this gift card to “pay it forward” as a continuation of support for the members of their community.