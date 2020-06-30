The Century 21 Millennium team was the top fundraiser.
The Century 21 Millennium team was the top fundraiser.

Century 21 Millennium’s offices in Collingwood, Thornbury and Wasaga Beach, Ont. joined the Hike or Bike for Hospice as the title sponsor and entered a team in early March to help raise money for the Hospice Georgian Triangle. It had recently been approved to expand, increasing its funding needs, but then because of COVID-19, it had to change the in-person fundraising event into a virtual one.

Participants hiked or biked on their own or with their household, following social distancing rules to keep themselves and neighbours safe. The goal was to raise $80,000, but thanks to the community’s relentless support they collected $111,397 – the most the event has ever raised since its creation.

The C21 team was the top fundraising team, donating $17,310, and it won a $1,000 gift card to a local ski/snowboard retailer. The team plans to use this gift card to “pay it forward” as a continuation of support for the members of their community.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

The Century 21 Millennium team featuring Shayne Corson.

0

0

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply