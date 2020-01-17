Century 21 Masters hosted its 8th Annual Pumpkin Drive at the St. Albert and Stony Plain locations in October to help raise money for Easter Seals Canada. The team raised $1,000 in donations and gave away approximately 700 pumpkins.

“With the help from the local community, we were able to raise money for a great cause, Easter Seals Canada, and enjoy a fun day filled with delicious food, fun games and many laughs with the Century 21 Masters Team and the neighbourhood,” says associate broker/owner Geneva Tetreault.

The brokerage has about 100 real estate professionals in three locations.