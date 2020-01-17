From left: James Mabey, Carla Pipella, Lynn Pipella, Brad Pipella and Mike Grue.
From left: James Mabey, Carla Pipella, Lynn Pipella, Brad Pipella and Mike Grue.

Century 21 Masters hosted its 8th Annual Pumpkin Drive at the St. Albert and Stony Plain locations in October to help raise money for Easter Seals Canada. The team raised $1,000 in donations and gave away approximately 700 pumpkins.

“With the help from the local community, we were able to raise money for a great cause, Easter Seals Canada, and enjoy a fun day filled with delicious food, fun games and many laughs with the Century 21 Masters Team and the neighbourhood,” says associate broker/owner Geneva Tetreault.

The brokerage has about 100 real estate professionals in three locations.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

James Mabey, left, and Dave Malko

0
Edmonton

0

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply