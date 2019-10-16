Century 21 Kootenay Homes recently co-sponsored a golf tournament with the Redstone golf course in Rossland, B.C. to raise funds for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. The event raised $5,000. There were 75 people in attendance, with 20 sales reps from the C21 Kootenay Homes office.

The brokerage’s founding broker, Richard Daoust was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. “The motivation for getting behind this cause is to support Richard and his family. Our office has decided to make the Alzheimer Society of B.C. the focus of our fundraising efforts,” says Melannie Vockeroth, owner of Century 21 Kootenay Homes. “Most of the agents have opted into a donation fund of $10 per end and we have several more events on our calendar over the fall and winter. We aim to raise awareness while supporting families that are affected by this devastating disease.”

The goal is to fundraise $25,000 for the cause.