Century 21 Innovative Realty in Toronto recently celebrated its 10th anniversary by providing 15 Ontario students with scholarships.

Owner Sameem Mohamed started the scholarship program four years ago. The program provides 15 students with a $1,000 scholarship, five of which are given to those whose family member is a Century 21 Innovative Realty team member. They were Sabrina Quazi, Medical Science, University of Queensland; Ahmed Madeenam, Engineering, Ryerson University; Sana Patel, Life Science, University Of Ottawa; Abdul Muhammad Ibrahim, Engineering, Ryerson University; and Sara Ahmed, Life Science, University Of Waterloo.