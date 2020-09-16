Manny Munir and his team at Century 21 Grand Realty in Brantford, Ont. have joined the network as a satellite office of Century 21 In-Studio Realty. Munir has been in real estate for 20 years, 15 of which have been spent with C21. The recent opportunity to acquire a franchise seemed like the obvious next step in his career, the company says.

“Century 21 is a well-known brand in our community, Canada and the world, which makes a huge difference when we sit down with clients for the first time,” says Muir.

The office, at 14 Borden St., has 14 sales reps and six admin staff.

“Welcome Manny and team! As a long-time member of the brand, you know all about the tools and training we offer, but we look forward to working with you from an owner’s perspective,” says Brian Rushton, EVP of Century 21 Canada.