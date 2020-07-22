Mike Seiler, owner and broker of record at Century 21 In-Studio Realty in Owen Sound, Ont. recently opened a new office in Sauble Beach, Ont. The new satellite office is the fifth branch location, expanding it into the cottage community in southwestern Ontario.

The office has about 650 square feet of space, located on the main road heading to one of Canada’s most famous beaches.

“We are so excited to be expanding into this great community to be able to offer its members the gold standard of real estate,” says Seiler.