Century 21 Heritage House has opened a new office in Brantford, Ont. This is the company’s 10th location in Southwestern Ontario. It currently has 28 agents.

“Our goal has always been to grow our business along the 401 and 403 corridors of Southwestern Ontario. This was a great move for us, and we look forward to growing significantly in the next three years,” says broker Anthony Montanaro.

Century 21 Heritage House has a total of 170 agents. Its headquarters is in Woodstock, with branch offices in Ingersoll, Tillsonburg, Stratford, Guelph, Seaforth, Mount Forest, Brantford and two in Kitchener.