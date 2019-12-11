Century 21 Green Realty in Mississauga, Ont. hosted its third annual Easter Seals golf tournament recently, raising more than $41,000 for Easter Seals.

The event attracted 144 golfers during the day and 200 guests at the dinner.

“The opportunities that Easter Seals provides to kids are truly life changing. It is amazing for us to see first-hand how these camps shape children’s lives,” says Lakhvir Randhawa, owner of Century 21 Green Realty. “We plan to host this golf tournament every year and we want to increase our donations to Easter Seals each year.”