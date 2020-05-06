Dean Michel and Jennifer Bacon of Century 21 Granite Realty Group in Haliburton Village, Ont. hosted their first-annual Family Day Skate party on Balsam Lake in early February. The event raised more than $750 and a large collection of food for the Coboconk Food Bank. Attendees spent the day skating and playing hockey on the nature-made rink, then enjoyed s’mores and hot cocoa by a bonfire.

The Coboconk food bank works with community members, local businesses and organizations to gather, store and distribute food and personal items to those in need.