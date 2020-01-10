Realtors from Century 21 Gold Key in Steinbach, Man. recently helped raise $42,000 for a local drop-in youth facility by taking part in an annual floor hockey tournament. The event included 95 participants. Of the total raised, Century 21 Gold Key was responsible for $4,200.

“When I was a kid, I spent a lot of time at skateparks, including The Edge. The people I met and relationships I developed spending time there were impactful on my life and I would like to see that continue for the current generation of kids,” says Adam Neustaedter, broker and operations manager at Century 21 Gold Key.

The Edge is a skatepark and skateboard shop in downtown Winnipeg. It is a volunteer-run community that hosts skate sessions, camps, events, competitions, trips and art projects.

Century 21 Gold Key is a family owned and operated brokerage with 17 sales reps.