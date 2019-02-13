In August, Century 21 Foothills Real Estate, which has six Alberta offices, participated in the J.C. Anderson Memorial Golf Tournament, raising almost $38,000 for Easter Seals. The event will send more than 21 kids to Easter Seals camps next summer.

Owner Blair Gordon says, “Our favorite part of the event, was our ‘21 Kids To Camp’ hole in one sponsorship component. At the dinner afterwards, when it was revealed that we didn’t have a hole in one winner, the live auctioneer asked for donations for the equivalent amount of money to send 21 kids to camp. Within minutes, we had raised an additional $32,000.”