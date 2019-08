Recently Century 21 First Canadian in London, Ont. held a gala to raise money for Easter Seals. Between ticket sales, sponsorships, a 50/50 draw and auction proceeds, the event raised nearly $72,000. The total net donation to send Kids to Camp is $55,842.

“Seeing the smiles on kids faces fuels our determination to host this event,” says Vito Campanale, broker of record. “We know how much the families get out of Camp Woodeden, and we’re proud to support them.”