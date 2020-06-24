Bill Hubbard and the Century 21 Executives Realty team in Vernon, B.C., along with EZ Rock and SunFM, hosted a front door food drive in May to help raise donations for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

Since the start of the global pandemic, Hubbard and the C21 team had been looking for ways to help while still keeping people safe. They came up with the front door food drive. Donors were asked to put their non-perishable food items outside their front door, where a volunteering C21 agent would pick it up with no contact to ensure social distancing.

The drive was held in Armstrong, Coldstream, Enderby, Lumby, Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Vernon over two days. It collected the equivalent of three truckloads of food.

“Our company was built on the value of giving back to the community that supports us. The front door food drive was a wonderful way to do this and it also gave our Realtors a positive sense of helping out,” says Hubbard.