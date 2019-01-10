Brandon Liston, C21 national Easter Seals ambassador, has joined Century 21 All Points Realty in Halifax.

“Brandon will be responsible for data entry, corresponding with leads and managing Referrals,” says David Yetman, owner of the brokerage. “I am hoping that this part-time position will turn into a full-time position when Brandon graduates from college.”

Liston has cerebral palsy, which affects his right leg and arm. He uses a walker to get around and a wheelchair for longer distances. He has been a national ambassador for Century 21 Canada since 2013 and often speaks at C21 events.