Recently salespeople from Century 21 Dome Realty in Regina and Century 21 Fusion in Saskatoon helped Camp Easter Seal get ready for the 2019 season. The camp is on the shores of Manitou Beach. Eighteen agents from C21 Dome and eight from C21 Fusion helped to clean the grounds and assist with setup.

“Easter Seals is our one and only charity of choice. Helping to get the camp ready for the season made us very excited for our summer fundraisers that we have coming up. We look forward to visiting the camp every year and it always inspires us to work hard to support Easter Seals,” says Gary Busch, co-owner of C21 Fusion.

“We visit Camp Easter Seal every year and it gives us fresh context as to why we help Easter Seals. It is very powerful to see firsthand how impactful and life-changing this camp is to so many children in Saskatchewan,” says Nolan Tobashniuk, COO of C21 Dome Realty.