Two Century 21 franchises in Saskatchewan are joining forces, as Century 21 Diamond Realty in Humboldt joins Century 21 Fusion, based in Saskatoon.

Dan and Cheryl Torwalt started Century 21 Diamond in 2008, offering real estate services in residential, commercial, farm/ranch, lease and condominium properties in the Humboldt district and its surrounding areas.

In 2011, the brokerage was awarded the Mark of Excellence – Small Business of the Year Award by the Humboldt & District Chamber of Commerce.

Now with Century 21 Fusion, the business will operate out of the same office with all the existing agents, but with a sign change.

“The team at Century 21 Fusion defines the gold standard when it comes to using technology and the team here is expected to embrace the innovation and change. Clients will also see an enhanced experience as we learn to fully use all the tools available to Century 21 agents,” says Dan Torwalt.

Gary Busch, owner of Century 21 Fusion, launched his career in real estate with Century 21 in 1992. “We have seen the tremendous work (Century 21 Diamond does) for their clients and we are looking forward to learning and growing with them.”