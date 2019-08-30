Century 21 Colonial Realty recently hosted its 10th Annual Shred-A-Thon. In what’s become an annual tradition, people in Charlottetown lined up to get their documents destroyed and made donations to the Children’s Wish Foundation. At the end of the two-hour event, C21 Colonial Realty topped up the total to a round $5,000 donation, bringing the 10-year total to more than $15,000.

“We look forward to this event every year. Between the feedback we get from the public, the service we provide and, most importantly, the wishes we’re able to help fulfil, this makes giving back to our community easy,” says owner Joel Ives. “We look forward to continuing the tradition for years to come.”