Century 21 Canada companies raised $946,044 for Easter Seals Canada in 2019, with contributions from 55 companies. The amount exceeded the company’s goal. There were 93 individuals who qualified for the Golden Heart Award by raising a minimum of $2,100. Since 1979, Century 21 Canada has raised over $12 million for Easter Seals.

Century 21 B.J. Roth Realty in Barrie, Ont. was the No. 1 fundraising company for the sixth consecutive year.

Rounding out the top 10 fundraisers were C21 Foothills Real Estate, with six Alberta offices; C21 Bamber Realty, Calgary; C21 Dome Realty, Regina; C21 First Canadian, London, Ont.; C21 Leading Edge Realty, Markham, Ont.; C21 Green Realty, Mississauga, Ont.; C21 Bachman & Associates, Winnipeg; C21 Assurance Realty, Kelowna, B.C.; and C21 Fusion, Saskatoon, Sask.

More than 1,100 individual C21 brokers and salespeople contributed to this year’s effort.