Century 21 Canada companies raised $704,152 for Easter Seals camps last year, the company reports. Since 1979, the company has raised more than $11.1 million for the charity.

Century 21 B.J. Roth Realty in Barrie, Ont. claimed the top spot as the No. 1 fundraising company for the fifth consecutive year.

“We are lucky to have the dedication of our team and the Barrie community to help us reach our fundraising goals,” says Bernie Roth, owner of Century 21 B.J. Roth Realty. “The hard work paid off and it is a great feeling knowing we will be sending kids across Canada to camp this summer.”

The office hosts fundraising events such as The 8th Annual Dancing with the Stars, which

raised a $75,000. The office has 285 agents who actively participate in the events.