Century 21 Bamber Realty in Calgary partnered with Easter Seals Alberta and The Maguire Family to help raise more than $43,000 for Easter Seals in a year-end holiday campaign.

“We can’t thank C21 Bamber enough. With their support we have exceeded our holiday campaign fundraising goal,” says Larry Mathieson, CEO, Easter Seals Alberta.

In 2019, the brokerage raised $73,233 for Easter Seals.