Recently four brave team members from Century 21 Bachman & Associates participated in the Drop Zone in Winnipeg. All participants completed training where they learned how to safely operate the equipment, then on the day of the event they rappelled down a 272-foot office building in downtown Winnipeg.

The event is a fundraiser for Easter Seals that takes place in cities all over Canada.

Derek Ans, Dave Lowery, Joel Green and Jennifer Plett raised $7,137 for Easter Seals and the Society for Manitobans with Disabilities.

“I have a fear of heights, so this was not an easy thing to do – but it was very rewarding in the end,” says Ans, the office co-ordinator for Century 21 Bachman & Associates. “A couple of years ago our office visited an Easter Seals Camp in Manitoba, that was definitely motivation to face my fear and sign up for the Drop Zone. That visit was great to see how our fundraising efforts directly impact Manitobans with disabilities.”