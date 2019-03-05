Century 21 A&T Countryside Realty acquires Century 21 River-Valley Realty

Audrie and Tim Beaulieu of Century 21 A&T Countryside Realty, with offices in Moncton, Sackville and Campbellton, N.B., recently acquired Century 21 River-Valley Realty, which has offices in Saint John, Fredericton and St. Stephen.

The Beaulieus have been aggressively expanding their business since joining Century 21 four years ago. The brokerage now has 50 sales reps and staff.

“We are hitting the ground running in 2019 with new branding in all our locations, says Audrie Beaulieu. “After that, we plan on further expanding our brand in new locations.”

Nancy Thorne, the former owner of Century 21 River-Valley Realty, says, “There comes a time to pass the torch and I am thrilled to be passing the torch to Audrie and Tim…I’m excited to remain as part of their team and return to my original real love of listing and selling real estate.”