Century21 Aspire Realty in Petawawa, Ont. recently awarded a $500 bursary to local student Nick McKay.

This is the fourth year the brokerage has awarded a bursary. To qualify for it, students must be returning to Valour Jk-12 School for a fifth year and then plan to proceed to post secondary education.

“The goal of the bursary is to reward students who do a fifth year of high school to gain life experience before going off to post-secondary education,” says Bart Neville, owner of Century 21 Aspire Realty. “The Petawawa community is small but strong. It is always great to see what the students accomplish post-graduation.”