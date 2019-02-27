Dale Devereaux of Century 21 Advantage in Red Deer, Alta. hosted his 21st Annual Feed a Family at Christmas Campaign in December.

“It is unbelievable to think that we’ve been running the campaign for 21 years. It started when I was watching an infomercial about the percentage of Canadians that go hungry everyday. I knew I wanted to find a way to give back so I started donating to the food bank and it grew from there,” says Devereaux.

His brokerage is the largest individual food bank donor in Red Deer. In 21 years, the campaign has fed 23,586 people in the community.