Catherine Schellenberg has been named 2020 president of WinnipegRealtors.

Schellenberg was licensed in 2003, spending seven years as a broker and nine years as a salesperson. She is currently an alternate broker at Re/Max Professionals in Winnipeg.

“Schellenberg offers invaluable insight with past experience as a broker manager of a major real estate office in Winnipeg and will bring her strong business acumen and industry knowledge to advance and enhance WinnipegRealtors’ pivotal role in serving its members,” says Marina R. James, CEO of the board.

“Our profession and the real estate industry know that to stand still is to fall behind, so we are very much on a path to advance technology services, governance practices and data visualization on area real estate to municipal leaders,” says Schellenberg. “This year will see the roll-out of enabling residential properties to be listed for rent on our MLS.”

Schellenberg has Seniors Real Estate Specialist and Accredited Buyer Representative designations. She also has served on the Canadian Condominium Institute as a director and chaired membership and marketing.

“I am focused on keeping WinnipegRealtors a key player in the growth and development of Winnipeg and the surrounding region,” she says.

Also serving on the 2020 Board of Directors: Kourosh Doustshenas, Expert Real Estate Services, president-elect; Akash Bedi, Re/Max Executives Realty, treasurer; and Kenneth Clark, Act Realty, past-president.

Directors at large are Roger Burns, Century 21 Bachman & Assoc.; Michael Froese, Royal LePage Prime Real Estate; Sam Matthews, Matthews Real Estate; Boris Mednikov, Vanguard Real Estate; Daphne Shepherd, Re/Max Encore Realty; Sherie Turek, Gateway Real Estate; Val Werhun, Royal LePage Top Producers Real Estate; and Cassandra Will, Century 21 Bachman & Assoc.