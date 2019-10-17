The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) has a new CEO. Carol Ann Burrell joined the RAHB team on Oct. 7.

A recent transplant to Hamilton, Burrell comes with many years of executive experience in association management. Burrell also served for 13 years in the Royal Canadian Naval Reserve. She is a third-degree black belt in Goju-Ryu karate and holds the title of senpai.

“RAHB is a professional organization that is evolving to stay at the forefront of the real estate profession,” says Burrell. “The Hamilton-Burlington market is dynamic and diverse, and the many vibrant communities offer exceptional real estate value and choice. I’m looking forward to enhancing my knowledge of the region and the sector, while strategically leading the association into the future.”

“We are looking forward to working with and learning from Carol Ann,” says RAHB president Bob Van de Vrande. “Her experience and professionalism will allow RAHB to continue our mission of empowering our Realtors to succeed, and thereby help buyers and sellers in Hamilton-Burlington and the surrounding areas with their real estate needs.”