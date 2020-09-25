The Schott Team (Candice and Jason Schott) has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Toronto Realty in Toronto. They were formerly with Keller Williams Referred Realty.

“Candice’s technology and training background and vision for technology in our industry will be a powerful addition for me as I embark on this year’s biggest goal of developing our own proprietary technology for our Realtors,” says Toronto Realty’s president and co-founder Blair Johnson.

“The leadership, the marketing systems, the brand recognition and the culture of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is forging the future of real estate,” says Candice Schott. “We are looking forward to a culture that lends to helping the agents grow their business and homeowner experiences that are second to none.”

A luxury residential brokerage, Toronto Realty was founded in 2015. It joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network in February. The brokerage currently has more than 120 agents in the Greater Toronto Area and the company says it has growth plans for Southern Ontario.