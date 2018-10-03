Forty-four Canadian companies received awards for categories ranging from property development to real estate to interior design and architecture at the U.S.A. & Americas Property Awards recently. The awards presentation was held in Toronto.

The awards are part of the International Property Awards, which are now in their 25th year. They are open to residential and commercial professionals from around the globe. Covering 48 different categories, regional heats are staged for Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, Arabia, Canada, Central and South America, the Caribbean, U.S.A. and U.K.

More than 200 entries were scrutinized by the judging committee chaired by The Earl of Caithness, Lord Best and The Earl of Liverpool together with more than 80 industry professionals.

Connie Young Design based in Calgary won two five-star awards, for Leisure Interior Design – Avenue Restaurant and Interior Design Private Residence – Sculptural Residence.

Julia Jamrozik and Coryn Kempster of Toronto won a five-star award for Architecture Single Residence – Sky House project.

Fifteen of the Canadian winners have also been nominated to compete against other companies in the U.S.A. & Americas region to become Best in Canada, U.S.A. & Americas, and perhaps ultimately Best in the World. Results at these levels will be announced at the International Property Awards ceremony on Dec. 3 in London, U.K.

Stuart Shield, president of the International Property Awards, says, “Once again the Canadian property industry has delivered a very high calibre of entries and we are delighted to see an increase in entries for this region. The award winner logo is an instantly recognised symbol of excellence throughout the global property industry. Attaining an award proves that the company has the necessary qualities and professionalism to excel over other companies within the highly competitive Canadian region.”

The awards presentations also played host to the IPAX U.S.A. & Americas property industry exhibition. REM was a sponsor of the event.

The 2018-19 U.S.A. & Americas Property Awards winners can be viewed here.