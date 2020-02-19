Gregory Klump, CREA’s chief economist, has retired after 28 years at the association.

Klump joined CREA in 1992, serving as staff economist. Promoted to chief economist in 2005, he grew CREA’s economic and data team into a much-quoted source of Canadian real estate data and market analysis.

Klump was instrumental in the development of the MLS Home Price Index, CREA says. He was a member of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.’s National Housing Research Committee as well as a contributor to the Economic Research Committee of the Canadian Home Builders Association.