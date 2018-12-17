The Manitoba Real Estate Association’s recent Realtor Week included many activities designed to build and empower the profession, including the announcement of Canada’s first Real Estate Global Business Council.

MREA says the council can drive global business opportunities for Realtors by providing networking, education and economic development opportunities. The councils work with economic development agencies and other partners to help support development efforts in their local regions. The first council was started in the mid-1990s and now there are 125 councils in the U.S.

The three strategic pillars of the MREA Global Business Council are to engage and empower members to grow global business; foster partnerships and strategic relationships and drive thought leadership and advocacy.

An official proclamation of Realtor Week was announced by Minister of Growth, Enterprise and Trade Blaine Pederson.

MREA was also presenting sponsor of the Chamber of Commerce Annual Ministers’ Dinner and Gala as part of its advocacy program.

“This dinner brings individuals who drive our organization to the same table as the Executive Council for face-to-face conversation with the people who are responsible for the execution and administration of the Manitoba government’s policies and priorities,” says the association. “Each roundtable is a buzz; hosted by a different minister or ranking member of the PC Caucus, allowing an informal exchange of ideas, concerns and opinions with the Manitoba Government’s top officials.”

MREA’s government relations symposium for Realtors also took place. The Brian M. Collie Award for Individual Achievement in Provincial Advocacy was awarded to Kourosh Doustshenas, broker at Expert Real Estate Services in Winnipeg.

During the week, Realtors also took part in the Care-a-Van charity drive to support local shelter-related organizations. Donations of cash and everything from toiletries to blankets and warm clothing were collected at the brokerages and picked up by volunteers.