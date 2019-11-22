Canada Life’s office buildings in Winnipeg and Toronto have been awarded Fitwel 1 Star ratings by the Center for Active Design.

The Winnipeg office campus at 60/80/100 Osborne St. received top marks for its cafeteria and prepared food options, as well as its secure covered bicycle storage, while the Toronto office at 190 Simcoe St. achieved top marks for maintaining a community garden and hosting a popular weekly farmers’ market.

The properties join buildings from around the world as part of Fitwel, a certification system that optimizes buildings to support occupant health and well-being. Canada Life’s corporate office locations are managed GWL Realty Advisors.

“The Fitwel certification is a testament to our continued focus on health and wellness, and our dedication to employee physical and mental well-being,” says Don Lecuyer, VP, corporate properties, Canada Life.

Fitwel’s health and well-being criteria for buildings includes more than 55 evidence-based design and operational strategies. Buildings are assessed based on 12 categories, including location, building access, outdoor spaces, entrances and ground floor, stairwells, indoor environment, workspaces, shared spaces, water supply, cafeterias and prepared food retail, vending machines and snack bars and emergency procedures.