Retail real estate investment sales specialist Cameron Lewis is now a principal of Avison Young and a member of the firm’s capital markets group, with a mandate to help grow the company’s retail investment sales service-line coverage across the Greater Toronto Area and throughout Ontario. While serving new and existing clients in the GTA, he will also liaise with other members of the company’s capital markets group across Canada and help facilitate the acquisition and disposition of shopping centres nationwide, the company says. He will be based in the firm’s downtown Toronto office.

“Cam’s years of experience, his professionalism and client-focused approach to the transaction process make him an ideal addition to our organization,” says Martin Dockrill, principal and managing director. “His track record in the industry and extensive roster of clients in the retail property sector will further strengthen our team’s offering in this area.”

Lewis has been specializing in the sale of retail properties for the past 27 years. He was with Colliers International for 10 years and, most recently was a director at RBC Capital Markets for 17 years. He has been involved in the sale of more than 200 properties with a total transaction volume exceeding $10 billion, the company says. Lewis has represented many of Canada’s REITs, REOCs, pension funds, advisors and life insurance companies, as well as numerous high-net-worth investors.