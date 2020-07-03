Calgary Real Estate Board president and CEO Alan Tennant received the 2020 Association Executive Network’s (AEN) Award of Excellence recently for his work as a dedicated leader, mentor, change advocate and community volunteer.

The award honours AEN members who demonstrate professionalism, commitment and leadership within the community of Realtor associations.

Tenant has more than 33 years of experience in real estate and has served in multiple leadership roles including a stint as president of CREA. He is also an active member in both the industry and community, earning him high accolades such as the Re/Max of Western Canada Special Service award and the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal.

“A true visionary, Alan does not just imagine what the future might hold, he takes action to courageously create it. With eyes forward, his thought leadership has and continues to prompt transformational change for the betterment of this industry and those who serve it,” says CREB director of strategy and operations, Lisa Roberts. “He truly embodies the premise of this award and CREB is better off for having him lead it.”

The award was originally established in 1989 to recognize Frank Johns, a mentor and leader among industry executive officers. Johns served as president for CREB and was known to freely share his expertise and wisdom for the betterment of the industry throughout his career, says the board.

In accepting the award, Tenant gave kudos to the boards of directors he has worked with over the years and his current team at CREB. “This recognition also goes to them in honour of their relentless quest for not only excellence but for the honourable and unyielding commitment they have to constant improvement in themselves, our organization and the value we deliver to our members. I could not be prouder to lead and work with these professionals,” he says. “This is for us.”