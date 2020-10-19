The Calgary Real Estate Board’s CREB Realtor Community Foundation, the charitable and philanthropic arm of CREB, has awarded $65,000 in grant funding to support six local non-profit organizations.

“We’re all so proud to make this kind of contribution to such a wide range of housing and shelter-based organizations,” says Sharon Bercuson, chair of the foundation. “The need is real and there couldn’t be a better time to lift up our community.”

The foundation has three grant programs, including its signature Legacy Grant, which creates new housing options for people who need it most. Funds from this year’s Legacy Grant went to Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta as part of a $1-million capital investment and three-year partnership that helped create 32 new housing units for low-income working families.

The foundation is also awarding funds through its Community and Transformation Grant programs, which focus on keeping people housed and improving housing quality. The following organizations were selected as 2020 grant recipients: