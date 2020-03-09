Burlington-based real estate broker Sean Morrison has assumed the role of president of the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA).

“Our Realtor members, boards and associations made great strides to keep the dream of home ownership alive in 2019. But we have more work to do for future generations,” says Morrison. “I’m excited to be taking on the mantle of OREA president in 2020 and I look forward to the opportunities ahead as we continue to advocate for homeowners and make Ontario Realtors North American leaders in professional standards, training and modern real estate tools.”

Active in real estate for 14 years, Morrison is a broker and manager for Coldwell Banker Momentum Realty and is a member of the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB), where he served on the Board of Directors for four years. He has also served as a member and chair on several OREA & RAHB committees.

OREA represents 80,000 brokers and salespeople who are members of the 37 real estate boards throughout the province.