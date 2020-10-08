By Toni Sing and Jenny Wun

Tune in to learn what you need to know before joining a real estate team or forming one.

In this episode of In the House, we share how to make the best hires in real estate by designing an organizational chart to accomplish your goals. Understand why you are setting up a team and what it takes to create a true team environment.

We also answer the most often asked question – what are your team splits? Investing in a personalized environment that caters to each team member will have the greatest return on investment out of any business decision you’ll ever make. Happy team members produce better work, are more productive and ultimately deliver more value for clients.