Bruce Johnson of Re/Max of Wasaga Beach in Wasaga Beach, Ont. is one of five winners chosen for the National Association of Realtors Good Neighbor Award. Johnson’s long-distance motorcycle ride fundraisers benefit the Children’s Miracle Network’s 170 children’s hospitals in the U.S. and Canada.

Johnson and the other four Good Neighbor Award winners will receive a $10,000 grant for their charity and will be featured in the November-December issue of NAR’s Realtor magazine. The recipients will be presented with crystal trophies on Nov. 9 during the 2019 Realtors Conference & Expo in San Francisco.

Johnson also won a “Web Choice Favorite” prize after receiving one of the top three highest vote totals from the public. Because of this, Children’s Miracle Network will receive an additional $1,250 grant from realtor.com, which sponsors the voting. Over the past 20 years, the Good Neighbor Awards program has awarded $1.3 million in grants to more than 200 Realtor-led non-profits.

After his daughter, Alyssa, died at 20-days-old, Johnson was inspired to show his appreciation to the doctors and staff who cared for her. Johnson’s longest ride came in 2018, when he and his 19-year-old daughter, Holly, rode from the northernmost point in Canada to the southern tip of South America – a six-month-long, 16,000-mile journey. Johnson has raised about $600,000 for his cause to date.

Watch the video above to see Johnson’s full story.

“What I would say to the National Association of Realtors is that there are a lot of great things being done by Realtors in Canada, and thanks for looking north of the border. It’s a great honour,” says Johnson.

NAR’s Good Neighbor Awards program is supported by primary sponsor realtor.com and Wells Fargo. Nominees were judged on their personal investment of time along with their financial and material contributions to benefit their cause. To be eligible, nominees must be NAR members in good standing.