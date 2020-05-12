Among the rolling hills, charming cottages and pastures of horses grazing in the picturesque countryside of the Caledon area, many are surprised to discover that there are single mothers and underemployed people struggling to feed and clothe themselves and their families. Broker Rayissa Palmer of Sutton Group – Old Mill Realty in Toronto was one of five members of the Terra Cotta Professional Women in Business group to participate in the Coldest Night of the Year on Feb. 22. This nation-wide event funds programs to help lift people out of poverty so that families may thrive.

“The Terra Cotta Women Rock team was number one in local fundraising for Caledon’s first ever Coldest Night of the Year walk in support of Caledon Community Services,” says Palmer. “We raised $4,370 achieving 145 per cent of our original goal of $3,000. For the event in Caledon, there were 143 walkers and collectively we raised more than $23,050.”

In addition to mentorship, philanthropy is the key focus of the group. They regularly support local charities by fundraising, gift giving and volunteering. Their contributions will benefit Caledon Community Services, which strives to provide food, clothing, transportation and job search assistance to those in need.

Nationally, the Coldest Night of the Year 2020 raised $5,900,035 through the efforts of 23,645 walkers, 5,847 volunteers and 79,956 donors.