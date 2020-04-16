By David Greenspan

We’re now past the one-month mark of our new world and our broken routines. In a normal world, it’s important to be consistent, to stay on track with our plans and to strive to achieve our goals. All of that takes effort on a regular basis, and even more effort right now as nothing is anywhere close to normal.

Our kids are struggling – off their routines, the lack of schoolwork, no friends and not a lot of ways to burn off all of that energy and stay busy. We’ve all been doing our best…every single one of us. It’s hard for sure. But this is the sliver lining right now. This is the time we all wish we

have when we’re living in that “normal world”. So enjoy these moments right now. To help, here are some ideas for you and the little ones in your life.