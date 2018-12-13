Brian Santos, a broker with Peak Realty, has been appointed to serve as president of the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR).

Santos is a second-generation Realtor with a decade of real estate experience in Waterloo region. He is a managing broker of Peak Realty’s five offices serving the Waterloo region and Stratford.

An active volunteer, Santos has held numerous leadership roles including serving on Downtown Kitchener’s Action Advisory Committee as well as several committees at both KWAR and the Ontario Real Estate Association. In 2017 OREA recognized his efforts by presenting him with the Young Professional Network leadership award. Alongside his wife, fellow Realtor Joy Stewart, Santos also fosters rescue dogs from the Caribbean Islands.

“When I reflect on the changes our industry has been through these past 10 years, I am very mindful that it is not enough to simply keep pace with these changes,” says Santos. “We need to ensure that we’re leading the way from a technology standpoint and through strategic partnerships.”

Santos points to the leadership role KWAR has played in the regionalizing of its MLS system with nine other real estate boards in Ontario and continues to champion collaboration with other boards.

Joining Santos as officers of the association are Tony Schmidt of Howie Schmidt Realty, Colleen Koehler and Nicole Pohl of Re/Max Twin City Realty and EO Bill Duce.

New to the directors this year are Jeff Gingerich of Century 21 Heritage House and Andrea Gschoesser of Royal LePage Wolle Realty. Returning as directors are Megan Bell of Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty, James Craig of CBRE, Leon Martin of Re/Max Solid Gold Realty and Jim Watson of Homes By Watson Realty & Appraisals.