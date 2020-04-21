Toronto real estate veteran Brian Murphy has joined Paul and Christian Associates at Sotheby’s International Realty in Toronto. Murphy worked in the commercial real estate field for about 30 years and in the luxury residential market for three years.

“Luxury residential and commercial real estate may be different assets, but success in putting the transaction together remains the same: providing advice backed by rock-solid market intelligence,” says Murphy.

The team is led by Christian Vermast, sales rep and senior VP, sales and Paul Maranger, broker and senior VP, sales.

“Brian’s roster of clients is impressive” says Maranger. “What brings clients back is the ability to combine his opinion on the market with facts, independent research and analysis.”