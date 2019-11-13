Brendon Ogmundson has taken the role of chief economist for the British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA). He replaces Cameron Muir, who held the job for the past 13 years.

Ogmundson has been with BCREA for nine years, most recently serving as deputy chief economist. Earlier this year, he was awarded the Crystal Ball Award by the Association of Professional Economists of British Columbia for the quality of his economic forecasting. Ogmundson specializes in macroeconomic forecasting, housing market analysis and econometric modelling. He is responsible for producing forecasts for the B.C., Canadian and U.S. economies, as well as authoring a quarterly analysis of mortgage rates and the B.C. commercial real estate market. He is also a contributor to the Philadelphia Federal Reserve’s Survey of Professional Forecasters.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to Cameron, who took the economics department to a new level,” says Darlene Hyde, CEO of BCREA. “And we extend sincere congratulations to Brendon upon his promotion.”