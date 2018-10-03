CREA’s Board of Directors has voted to add sold and historical data to the property listings on Realtor.ca without the need for a login.
In a message to real estate boards across the country, CREA says the move comes “in order to meet consumer demand and at the request of Realtors and boards.”
It says, “In addition to responding to requests from members, this will ensure we continue to offer leading edge services on the best real estate website in Canada.”
A Competition Tribunal decision in July 2016 found that by not including sold and other data in its VOW feed to members, TREB had engaged in anti-competitive acts. An appeal court upheld the decision and on Aug. 23 of this year, the Supreme Court of Canada announced that it would not hear TREB’s appeal. CREA supported TREB at the tribunal and had intervenor status in the proceedings.
TREB is now supplying the disputed data to its member VOWs.
CREA media relations officer Pierre Leduc says that before the sold data can be displayed on Realtor.ca, each real estate board must request that the information be added. CREA will then work with the boards, the provincial associations and the regulators to ensure that it complies with all laws and regulations.
“We’ll have to check with the boards to see what historic sold data they have access to, and how far back that data will go,” says Leduc.
Only historic sold prices will be posted and not pending solds, he says. Pending solds were part of the Competition Tribunal order for VOWs, but consumers and Realtors are concerned about privacy issues on deals that have yet to close.
Leduc says CREA hopes to have the sold data rolled out on Realtor.ca as soon as possible.
Realtor.ca is announcing this because they don’t want other websites to steal their thunder! Better join them than get beat!
I guess this is one way to stop Zillow in its tracks
Can someone answer this for me….. As Realtors we built the database of sold listings which we now provide at no cost to the general public. The land registry data is already ‘public’ and yet as Realtors we have to pay dearly for access to this information. Why can we not have access to this PUBLIC information at no cost as well ?
It is only the sold prices!
Finally we will see better websites available
Should not the Seller have an option to opt of having the selling price disclosed? If transparency is so important, when will auto dealers be required to disclose the selling price of their vehicles that they advertise online?
Why is it that municipalities are still charging for a Title Search?
I think it’s bullshit how CREA is jumping on a bandwagon to appease consumers but isn’t thinking about us, realtors. Homeowner’s should HAVE THE RIGHT to not disclose information, otherwise this is just wrong.
Agree with lorenzo
I haven’t seen anywhere if an owner or seller has a right not to disclose their purchase/selling price. What up, Bro?? The Privacy Act??
You can have your lawyer (for a fee) to register your sold/purchase price as $0.00 just ask.
You can walk into any municipality in Canada and pull the registry information for a property and see the full history including purchase price, legal names, mortgage/loan holder and amount and liens – this is public information. You can also subscribe to on-line services that also show this information. Realtors and Boards have the full history including how many times it was listed, did it expire and how many days on market did it take to sell. This information can help advise both buyers and sellers of trends, pricing, conditions and assist them in making more informed decisions.
Supreme Court of Canada is basically saying that the public’s right to get the information from their Realtor trumps any privacy concerns.
Knowing what properties sold for is only one part of valuating a property, there is alot more that go into doing a proper valuation than just looking at sold prices… remember that when you look at a sold prices, you’re looking to the pass, it only tells you what buyers were willing to pay, but it doesn’t tell you anything about the neighbourhood today, or the possibilities to come, and both of those are just as important as looking back, if not more… and only a full time Realtor can is capable of knowing enough of the neighbourhood and it’s future to be able to do a proper valuation.
The majority of our industry is riddled with “agents” who are doing it part-time, sell less than 3 homes a year and frankly don’t spend the time to study, research and act as “fiduciaries” to their clients. 10% of the agents are doing 90% of the business and many of those agents are very skilled and bring great value to the buying and selling process. However, the agent image has suffered due to the majority and many times I’m embarrassed by my industry. We are also dealing with local Boards and Provincial associations that frequently contradict each other; and with decreasing margins in brokerages many are struggling to reinvent themselves.
This is good news for our industry and to those companies and leaders who want to be fully transparent to the consumer and who can bring greater value in the consultation and search process. It’s better that the consumer gets the information directly from their Realtors or from Realtor.ca without jumping through hoops rather than from companies who are just repurposing this data and their revenue model is to sell the consumer back to the Realtor and Brokerages that supplied them the data in the first place.
We are living in the Costco and Amazon era and there is no going back. Businesses and people who cannot continue to create “value” to the public will suffer and others will emerge. I believe that the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is changing its tune and I’m hopeful CREA will further enable and arm their membership with tools and information to the benefit of both agent and consumer.
So let’s put on our big boy pants and show the consumer and each other what we can do for them.
Sunny Daljit
Broker/Owner/Partner
Keller Williams Mississauga Offices (Realty Solutions & Real Estate Associate)
Keller Williams Ottawa Office (Integrity Realty)
I agree Sunny,
Now that this is public information, why do we (REALTORS) pay for it?
… because we want the data carefully organized so we can analyze it more effectively. Without the organization we’d be lost. We’re paying for the organization, not the data itself.
Excellent Excellent work CREA and quickly expedited …..thank you.
Realtor.ca is going to be the number #1 real estate site for Consumers.
ComFREE…… is praying all real estate boards in Canada agree to provide CREA with SOLD data. Imagine a FSBO company getting access to all the sold data in Canada. Purple Bricks the new owner must be licking its lips! …..Property Guys too!
Once CREA gets it, IT MUST BE INCLUDED IN THE DDF and a simple Competition Bureau Complaint will get it to ComFREE no matter what more misleading infro CREA sell you. Read the DDF documentations from its onset.
Royal Lepage and Re/MAX Corporate who already have the DDF feed will demand it too because it’s easier to get one DDF feed than 69 different ones from each mls system.
Lambs lead to the Slaughter. If think it was hard getting eyes on your website today wait til these big corporations get it through the DDF.
Now OREA knows the reason why direct licensing of the REALTOR trademark by real estate boards no longer requires Provincial passthrough.
Can you imagine building your business for decades, working as ethically as you can for your clients and then seeing all your business thrown out because of the DDF.
BTW all those hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on Corporate Governance Consulting you paid for…..well it now results in CREA protecting CREA ahead of its members and TREB protecting TREB ahead of its members too! That’s a fact Jack!!
At the end of the day transparency is most important-but then so are the details and accuracy of all listings!
Excellent news. Zillow can kma now.
If you think someone can evaluate a property just based on Sold price, I would disagree !!
It should be retrieved from the Municipality the sold data is delayed. If it’s being retrieved from the local boards then our fees most definitely be REDUCED!
So does that mean a realtor’s dues to his local real estate board will go down ?
If the public now will get the sales info for free from Realtor.ca, then we will as well.
So who pays the freight for having the Geowarehouse info inputted onto Realtor.ca ?
Let me guess…………
I thought that the data could only be accessed thru a secure login on an agent or brokerage website. At least that way the agent can capture a lead. if the information is on realtor.ca then there’s no need for agents or brokerages to make it available.
That’s pending sold information …it won’t be a accessible on that site.
1 year sooner than I predicted. Excellent news! Now to bring OREB on board… that may consume the extra year at least.
What do you think this does to the lead generating sites that tease the consumer with the tag line… whats your home worth? Just curious ?
I think this is a great move! Way to stay relevant and move our industry forward.