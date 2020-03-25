Brandon, Man. sales rep Pat McKenzie has been a volunteer curling instructor for 11 years, teaching the game to junior curlers aged six to 14. Some of her students have become top competitors.

“I love watching our junior curlers develop their skills,” says McKenzie, who is with Sutton – Harrison Realty. “Sometimes they can be a handful, but mostly, as long as I make it fun for them, they are excited to learn. I remember one year after Christmas break, every one of the students got one across the hog line. I asked if they all had Wheaties in their turkey stuffing…. I was so excited to see it click for them. They surprise me every week. That’s my reward.”

She says she hopes some of them make it to the provincial level. “I was very proud last season to have two of three former students move to the Manitoba Hit, Draw and Tap competition in Brandon at the Brier. At the regional level, two of my students moved onto the provincial level and one of them won her age group. I was like a proud mom.”

With a busy schedule as a Realtor and volunteer instructor, McKenzie still makes time to play in the ladies’ league.