Brandon Gorman and Graham Smith are joining JLL as senior vice presidents to enhance its retail agency leasing capabilities. They join the firm from Cushman & Wakefield and will report to Tim Sanderson.

“Brandon and Graham are outstanding additions to our team and will play an instrumental role in growing our business and expanding our relationships,” says Tim Sanderson, EVP and national practice lead of JLL’s retail division in Canada. “Their expertise in leasing high-street and urban retail properties as well as mixed-use developments will complement our existing service offering.”

Gorman and Smith each bring over a decade of urban retail experience to JLL. They have developed meaningful relationships with developers and institutional landlords across the country, the company says.

They are members of Toronto’s major retail real estate associations, and have worked with some of Canada’s largest and most well-respected landlords and tenants over the past 12 years, the company says. Prior to joining JLL, both Gorman and Smith were consistently among the top-performing brokers at the commercial real estate companies where they worked, says JLL.