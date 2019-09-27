Brampton Centre MPP and Ontario NDP Deputy Leader Sara Singh joined the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) recently for a roundtable discussion on housing and real estate in the region.

Held in Brampton with the Brampton Real Estate Board, the recently appointed Housing Critic participated in discussions concerning housing supply, cost of living and home ownership.

“What is clear is, if we are going to invite investment into our communities, we must be able to provide a diversity of housing options, especially those that are affordable,” says Singh in a news release issued by OREA.

The improvement of housing in Ontario is one of the major focuses of the NDP. In addition to improving rent control and updating rules to protect tenants and buyers, the party has highlighted affordable housing as a key party objective, says OREA.

“The dream of home ownership continues to be a bridge too far for many Canadians and finding a viable solution for affordability is of the utmost importance,” says Mike Stahls, chair of OREA’s Ontario Realtor Party Committee.

In recent years, OREA says the Ontario NDP has stood up for Ontario Realtors through their support of the Tax Fairness for Realtors Act.